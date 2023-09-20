September 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

De Zerbe raises the curtain at the press conference: “I’m Italian, you know that”

De Zerbe raises the curtain at the press conference: “I’m Italian, you know that”

Mirabelle Hunt September 21, 2023 2 min read

Editorial Board Wednesday 20 September 2023, 4.18pm

Brighton (England) -For BrightonTomorrow will be an unforgettable day. the seagullsIn fact, they will be playing their first ever game Europe League At “Falmer Stadium” vsEC Athens In the city, the wait continues to rise as the hours pass. And Mr. Roberto D Zerbythe creator of the team that is stunning the Premier League, spoke at the press conference and also made a kind note curtain With a journalist. “I think it’s different in the Europa League, we play on different days and with different emotions, but we have to keep our eyes on the ball and the game, and defend our style. – The Italian coach said -. With our position We want Wins Above all, continue to play like this, in order to improve we must believe that this is a normal match.”.

“Brighton are favorites to win the Europa League? I’m Italian…”

When asked by a journalist who revealed how, according to the bookmakers, Brighton is the city second a team favorite To win the Europa League, De Zerbe responded this way: “Win the cup? I I am Italian And you know very well that Italian coaches don’t like to talk about him PredictionsBut for me it is not a problem. We are improving even if we are not a great team yet. We believe in ourselves, in the quality of the players and the game, even if we know that we are Brighton and we know our level: However, we have the ambition to become stronger in every competition, step by step.” De Zerbe concluded.

See also  Forever Nerazzurri: Good luck, Chris!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Inter, Zhang opens his Champions League wallet: the prizes have been decided, what are the numbers! | first page

September 20, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Sandro Gozzi speaks: “There are many contradictions between the sovereign right and the populist left”

September 20, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Champions League: Milan is pressing, but with Newcastle the score is only 0-0 – Football

September 20, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

De Zerbe raises the curtain at the press conference: “I’m Italian, you know that”

September 21, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: time and duration from Microsoft’s presentation

September 21, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

A US recession is unlikely given the latest consumer spending data from Investing.com

September 20, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Mata Morgane, the French woman who enchanted Italy

September 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese