De Zerbe raises the curtain at the press conference: “I’m Italian, you know that”

Brighton (England) -For BrightonTomorrow will be an unforgettable day. the seagullsIn fact, they will be playing their first ever game Europe League At “Falmer Stadium” vsEC Athens In the city, the wait continues to rise as the hours pass. And Mr. Roberto D Zerbythe creator of the team that is stunning the Premier League, spoke at the press conference and also made a kind note curtain With a journalist. “I think it’s different in the Europa League, we play on different days and with different emotions, but we have to keep our eyes on the ball and the game, and defend our style. – The Italian coach said -. With our position We want Wins Above all, continue to play like this, in order to improve we must believe that this is a normal match.”.

“Brighton are favorites to win the Europa League? I’m Italian…”

When asked by a journalist who revealed how, according to the bookmakers, Brighton is the city second a team favorite To win the Europa League, De Zerbe responded this way: “Win the cup? I I am Italian And you know very well that Italian coaches don’t like to talk about him PredictionsBut for me it is not a problem. We are improving even if we are not a great team yet. We believe in ourselves, in the quality of the players and the game, even if we know that we are Brighton and we know our level: However, we have the ambition to become stronger in every competition, step by step.” De Zerbe concluded.