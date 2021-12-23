The US reaction to the Russian proposals is “positive” (Putin)

Moscow | On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin considered Washington’s reaction to Moscow’s security proposals “positive”, which in particular called on NATO and the United States to stop their military support for Ukraine.

“At the moment we are seeing a positive reaction, our American partners have told us that they are ready to start this discussion, these negotiations, since the beginning of the year in Geneva,” Putin said at a press conference. Any future NATO expansion was “unacceptable” for Russia.

Westerners accuse Moscow of pursuing aggressive tendencies against Kiev, as the Russian army has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine, which Russia has already annexed.

Moscow, which on the contrary says it wants to guarantee its security in the face of “provocations” by Kiev and the West, last week presented two treaties, one aimed at the United States and the other with NATO, summarizing its demands. take it easy.

These texts prohibit NATO expansion to include Ukraine in particular and restrict Western military cooperation in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, without imposing similar measures on Russia.

“The ball is in their court. They must respond to us,” Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, stressing that representatives for the negotiations had already been appointed in Geneva at the beginning of 2022. “I hope the situation will develop in this direction,” he added.