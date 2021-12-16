Ladies’ Paradise December 6-16, 2021: Episode

Ladies’ Paradise Preview December 6 16, 2021

Ladies’ Paradise 6 On December 16, 2021 Waiting for you On Rai 1 at 15:55, subject to programming changes. The series continues to air, with its episodes also available broadcast and on-demand on RaiPlay.

Below you will find previews Ladies’ Paradise 6 December 16, 2021!

Ladies’ Paradise 6 Episode 69 Plot

Health is no joke. Tina He knows her well. He has it on his skin. After what happened to the mother Agnes He decides to undo his operation. She believes that staying close to her mother is more important than having a chance to regain full function of her vocal cords. The singer decided and announced that the operation was no longer in her plans for the near future.

Ezio and Veronica they love each other. I moved to stay with him and they live under the same roof. Gemma and Stefania They had to accept it, but now they think it’s time for seniors Regulating their relationship.

Dora was always a fan Nino. She always dreamed of finding her prince charming. He is still unable to fulfill his dream of love. Nino He’s a schoolboy and doesn’t seem to be interested in her at first. Like all of Paradise’s collaborators, he also hung a Christmas card on the tree. Dora not back down. She is curious. You read the writing and get annoyed with it. Armando He intends to ask the young man for an explanation.

Gemma says Marco It happened from his past. It’s a confession Sant’Erasmo is still deeply influenced by him.

vegan I’m still impressed with what I found out Achille Ravasi. So he decided not to report on Guarnieri.

Armando Not a man of bad intentions. he Salvatore Have a moment of clarification. Ferraris can finally tell him about the love between him and Agnes. The store owner opens his heart to Except.