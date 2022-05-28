May 29, 2022

Dancing with the Stars, is a break for one of the beloved couples: the other has something to do with it

Lorelei Reese May 29, 2022 2 min read

Dancing with the Stars, is a break for one beloved couple: the other has something to do with it. Check out the exciting background that explains it all

long history Dancing with the Stars It teaches us that some couples who were born just for the 1 rai show have become so in life. But that’s not always the case and they know it well too Arisa and Vito Coppola.

The chemistry between the two has been pretty strong since the auditions, and even more so when they performed on the track. The audience immediately liked her and it is not by chance that they win. But they also loved that they made use of it to realize their understanding even in tried life.

It worked for a few months, or at least that was the impression they gave everyone. Then came the first breakup or at any rate the breakup, which came back fast enough that Arisa and Vito have been partying together for 65 years of Barbara Dorso. But now it seemed that silence had fallen between the two of them again, perhaps definitively.

Dancing With The Stars is a break for one of our beloved couple’s: Strange Intertwining

It’s hard to understand the reasons for that new fracture, as long as it’s real. But among the gossip experts there are those who may have found a reason and sinner. Because, as the French say, “cherchez la femme” appears and an uncomfortable third is also known by the audience of Rai 1.

according to Dianera Marzano In fact, recently Vito Coppola had been seen several times in suspicious situations with Lucrezia Landau, another famous dancer from Dancing with the Stars. The redhead from Bassano del Grappa, a bit like him, has only entered the cast in recent years and won in 2020 with Gilles Rocca.

See also  Commissioner Montalbano: "Ricardino" will be finished. indiscretion
To confirm this thesis, it would be a mistake that Arisa followed Lando until recently while now she would remove the following. However, the two directly involved continue not to address the subject, at least not publicly, and thus, until proven otherwise, all true.

