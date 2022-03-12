Daine sale. Lino, founder: I will keep a small stake – News

“As the founder of the company, which is 50 years old today, I will keep a small stake in the group. It is a request made to me by Carlyle, which I am delighted with.”

Theino Dainese on the phone confirms what newspapers e Moto.it reported today, but it identifies details that few know. The 2014 agreement provided that upon sale of Investcorp, Also the remaining share of the founderthat is, 20 percent of the Dainese group, at the same time Go to the new topic.

“But I keep a small share – He told me – They asked me. Under the contract, I’m supposed to sell, but Carlisle offered me Staying with a small stake, as a founder. I just have to decide the quantity, and I will do that these days.”

Correct and proper tribute. And what about the side D-lab? If I’m not mistaken, Investcorp owns 20 percent and you are 80 percent of the other company, also based in Vicenza, which you care about most: The person handling the search for the D-Air app…

“That’s right, this is the breakdown today We’ll see Carlisle in the next few weeks, to understand the best way to cooperate. We are working on the search for human protection, but we certainly have not overlooked the bike, we have several patents…”

Lino Dainese points out that these days Dainese is 50 years old. The year of incorporation is: 1972. The founder is pleased that the results of the group have also been significant in recent years, as the brand’s valuation has grown. “They were consistent — he told me — after all the roots were good.”