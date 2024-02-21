Danger of plastic fragments – QuiFinanza

Product recalls are more frequent than you might think. It is always advisable to refer to the Ministry of Health portal, which updates cases of this type immediately.

There are many possible causes, some more serious than others. Just think about what happens with a group of Milka Oreo clips. The withdrawal process is taking place on a European scale, as explained in the notice published by the Spanish Agency for Food Insurance and Nutrition. In Italy there was Report from Carrefour supermarketWho took precautionary measures. Below we present all the details of this problematic story.

Milka Oreo reason for recall

The official document of Mondelez Italia srl ​​indicates a certain number OSK0934422. These are chocolate bars Milka Oreo 37 grams. In such cases, it is crucial to be clear and precise, in order to ensure as much information as possible for consumers.

It is essential that you have the opportunity to intercept the purchased product in a timely manner, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health. Its consumption is prohibited to protect human health and the health of others. It is then necessary to go to the retailer from which the purchase was made, in order to obtain a refund or exchange, once ownership of the specific set has been certified.

The full sales name is as follows: “Alpine Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Biscuit Pieces (15%) and Filling (35% Vanilla Flavored Milk Cream). Another element to make it easier to identify is the date Expiry date indicated on the package: 01/08/2024.

Now let's move on to why the product was withdrawn from supermarket shelves. As a precaution, the company has chosen to prevent sales due to the possibility of their presence Plastic foreign objects. In case of questions, the document indicates that consumers are invited to call the toll-free number 800-055200.

Chocolate alert

It is important to emphasize a case like that of Milka Oreo bars, considering how popular the brand is. However, the Ministry of Health recently provided information regarding another confectionery product.

“Please do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale,” we read in the ministerial document Brand biscuits Merba, che ha sede: Wilhelminakanaal Noord 2, 4902 VR Oosterhout, The Netherlands. This is the product name: Merba chocolate cookies.

Fortunately, in this case we also refer to one piece. Its number is as follows: L 2334702. The number is indicated on the package Expires 12/12/2024. Another element to consider to make it easier to identify the product on the shelves, in case of an error, or in your kitchen, is the quantity of the 225g package sold.

If there is talk about Milka Oreo bars about the possible presence of foreign plastic objects, then the alarm in this case is more serious. In fact, as a precaution, the company chose to withdraw its cookies out of fear Possible presence of metal pieces.