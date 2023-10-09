October 9, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cagliari-Roma, Moviola: VAR checks the goals, everything is fine. Prati’s goal was disallowed, the penalty kick was correct League

Cagliari-Roma, Moviola: VAR checks the goals, everything is fine. Prati’s goal was disallowed, the penalty kick was correct League

Mirabelle Hunt October 9, 2023 2 min read

Below, all the slow-motion episodes of the match between Cagliari and Roma.

Cagliari – Rome 6.00 pm

Verdict: Dirty
Referee: Ciccone – Scarpa
Fourth Officer: Marcenaro
VAR: Fatherly
Avar: Mazzoleni

87′ – Penalty kick for Cagliari – Handball by Cristante in the penalty area, Sousa is called to the screen by VAR and awarded the penalty, which Nandez then scores

72′ – Disallowed goal against Cagliari – Cross from the right, on the bank from Pavoletti and Azzi as the ball reaches Prati on the edge of the area: stopping with the chest and the end of the counter ball that ends under the cross. But it was all in vain due to Azzi’s offside position, which was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

61′ – Yellow for Aubert: Late entry and from behind on Lukaku

51′ – A brief VAR check also on Belotti’s goal: the former Torino player is in a regular position on Paredes’ pass

45′ – Bove was also booked for a late entry against Azzi

44′ – Double warning for coaches Ranieri and Mourinho for protesting against Cristante Luvombo’s call

34′ – Aouar was also booked for a late and irregular entry against Oristano

22′ – A brief examination to evaluate Lukaku’s positioning on Karsdorp’s cross. The approval came from the VAR room, and the Belgian is in his natural position

14′ – Slimana also receives a warning: harsh interference against Bove

11′- Yellow card for Paredes who, with the match already stopped, shot a ball towards Nandez. Unsportsmanlike and dangerous play, warning corrected

See also  "Now that we've been European champion twice, we want to make polo an accessible sport."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The World Technical Championships are over, and Biles is still on top

October 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

F1, US GP 2023. When is the next race? It runs in Austin from October 20-22

October 8, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

CUS Genova Rugby League 2 starts: Point from Assistant Coach Andrew Robis

October 8, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Cagliari-Roma, Moviola: VAR checks the goals, everything is fine. Prati’s goal was disallowed, the penalty kick was correct League

October 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

PS Plus Extra and Premium: October 2023, PS4 and PS5 games to be announced soon

October 9, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Israel, this crisis “plays a role in Putin’s game”: General Tricarico’s analysis

October 9, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

After Iolanda Apostolico, another judge from Catania did not verify the arrest of six migrants in Pozzallo.

October 9, 2023 Noah French