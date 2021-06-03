Cuban Drama: Runaway star and baseball team miss Olympics

Baseball is back on the Olympic schedule for the first time since 2008, but the typical Cuban player will not attend. The road to Tokyo is tough in baseball: only 6 countries are allowed to participate, and in the North and South American qualifiers, only the winner can go to the Olympics.

Cuba lost to Venezuela and Canada in the group stage, and the win went to Colombia. For example, Cuba was eliminated from the qualifying tournament in the United States and Cuba would lose for the first time in the Olympic baseball tournament.

“It hurts,” said coach Armando Ferrer. “We all know what this sport means to our people. Baseball runs in our veins and we deeply regret that we did not qualify.”

“Every time baseball has been in the Olympics, Cuba has taken a medal and been three times out of five gold medals,” says Floris Geerts.