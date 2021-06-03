Inter’s announcement, Inzaghi, has arrived. Florida Cup in Orlando July 25-28

Barring the surprises, Simon Inzaghi is set to be officially announced on the Inter bench tomorrow. However, Antonio Conte’s successor will be presented later, before a meeting that should take place (in reduced ranks, given the many players involved with their national teams between the European Cup and America) around July 10 at Appiano Gentile.

Meanwhile, the first official match of the Nerazzurri summer has been scheduled. In fact, Inter in the United States, between 25 and 28 July, will participate in the Florida Cup which will also include Arsenal, Everton and Melonarius. The date of the event will be Camping World Stadium in Orlando where the opening match between Inter and Arsenal will take place on Sunday 25 July, followed by the Everton match against Colombian Melonarios. The two final matches are scheduled for Wednesday, July 28. “We couldn’t be happier to add two games of the Florida Cup to our training program as we continue our Scudetto celebrations in the USA alongside the first team,” said Head of Sports Beppe Marotta. Looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate with our first team. Many American supporters.”