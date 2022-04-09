April 9, 2022

LIVE TJ – NEDVED to SKY: “Neither satisfied nor happy, we expect a very motivated team. The minimum goal is fourth. There is regret that Juventus won in their DNA”

Mirabelle Hunt April 9, 2022 1 min read

Sky gave an interview to Pavel Nedved, Vice President of Juventus:


We must immediately find the right conviction and approach.
“Yes, right, we expect an enthusiastic team, really, with extra motivation, because we can’t be satisfied, nor happy. In the last game, zero goals, zero points, no satisfaction.”


Are there specific dates for contracts next week?
“Actually, in my opinion, it doesn’t make sense to talk about the future, to talk about contract extensions. We have to stay focused on the goals. Our lowest target is the fourth place we haven’t reached yet. I think it will still be difficult, we have to keep our focus. And obviously we still have the Coppa Italia semi-finals to play, and these are very specific goals for the club.”


Allegri said he hates compliments. Better to play worse and win more games?
“I’m not for compliments, nobody compliments when someone loses, I think what matters is victory, especially in Italy. I’ve been here for more than 20 years and I know this very well. I understand that they annoy the coach, he. He is one of those who like To be very practical and tangible so there may be regrets, but we also regret that, because Juventus was made with the DNA of victory. We are trying to make it happen.”


