July 17, 2021

Covid, increase in infections in Mykonos: Curfew returns on the Greek island until July 26. There is no music in bars, restaurants and clubs

Samson Paul July 17, 2021 2 min read

a ‘alarming’ increase of cases of Covid-19 a Mykonos, one of the most popular tourist destinations in GreeceThe countermeasures taken by the Government of Athens to try to contain the situation. a ban 5 hours during the night, with traffic blocked between 1 and 6 a.m., plus chime blocked Music For bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Procedures explained by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos HardaliasEffective immediately and lasts until July 26.

Same day deputy minister July 15 I have been warned Currently infected cases On the island they quadrupled, surpassing me 300 In just one week. Now the restrictions have arrived in one of the global destinations of nightlife. “We ask the residents, Ai tourists And to the entrepreneurs of our beautiful island to follow it faithfully Measures So that the virus can spread quickly under control “Mykonos can return to normal,” Hardalias said.

The Deputy Minister insisted on respecting the rules in order to discourage secret partiesWarning that private party planners have more than 20 people Circumvention to control the increase in cases risks fines of up to 200 thousand euros. The situation on the Greek islands is generally not calm. infection in fast rise – According to Hardelis – it was also reported الإبلاغ SantoriniAnd the ParosAnd the Ios And in some island cities chalk.

The situation that the Greek government has been trying to manage for a few days with the introduction of Mandatory green permitsOr to access almost all social activities, except for ribbon e Restaurants But only if you sit outside. From concerts to discos – Where it is not possible to dance anyway – it will be mandatory to show a certificate of vaccination or a certificate negative buffer Executed 72 hours ago.

