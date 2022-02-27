The pirate army was born in Ukraine: Gazprom is also in sight. It allows its own satellite catcher

“We are creating an IT army. We are looking for digital talent.” The appeal was launched with a tweet from Mikhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in charge of digital transformation. In the past few hours, Fedorov has always been the one asking to send Finance for Ukraine in the form Cryptocurrency. Now the new project: a battalion of hackers to ensure basic services for the citizens who remained in Kiev and to attack enemy forces: “There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front.” The logo is ready and complemented in Ukrainian colors. Telegram group too. Inside there is already behind 100 thousand subscribers and instructions for other subgroups to organize forces. In the list of targets to be attacked, there are mainly Russian companies dealing in energy and finance, including the giant Gazprom. Fedorov always asked Elon Musk To activate the network services provided by Starlink in Ukraine, the constellation of satellites that the founder of Tesla launched into orbit. In the past few hours, Musk, again on Twitter, responded to Fedorov: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine.” These satellites provide broadband internet which could be necessary in the event of a suspension of service in Ukraine.

