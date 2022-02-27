February 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The pirate army was born in Ukraine: Gazprom is also in sight. It allows its own satellite catcher

The pirate army was born in Ukraine: Gazprom is also in sight. It allows its own satellite catcher

Samson Paul February 27, 2022 1 min read

“We are creating an IT army. We are looking for digital talent.” The appeal was launched with a tweet from Mikhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in charge of digital transformation. In the past few hours, Fedorov has always been the one asking to send Finance for Ukraine in the form Cryptocurrency. Now the new project: a battalion of hackers to ensure basic services for the citizens who remained in Kiev and to attack enemy forces: “There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front.” The logo is ready and complemented in Ukrainian colors. Telegram group too. Inside there is already behind 100 thousand subscribers and instructions for other subgroups to organize forces. In the list of targets to be attacked, there are mainly Russian companies dealing in energy and finance, including the giant Gazprom. Fedorov always asked Elon Musk To activate the network services provided by Starlink in Ukraine, the constellation of satellites that the founder of Tesla launched into orbit. In the past few hours, Musk, again on Twitter, responded to Fedorov: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine.” These satellites provide broadband internet which could be necessary in the event of a suspension of service in Ukraine.

Read also:

See also  COVID, first two cases in Beijing in 6 months: Cluster concerns in Nanjing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sanctions of Ukraine, Russia, the United States and the European Union against Putin

February 26, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

London and the ultimate love of Russian oligarchs: Abramovich is punished, but he is useless

February 25, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

Why are Europe and the United States discussing SWIFT

February 25, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

The offensive in Ukraine and Russia has intensified

February 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Amounts and when to pay

February 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alex Bailey’s phrase that leaves everyone speechless

February 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

If this is a difficult time for you, you should pay attention to it

February 27, 2022 Karen Hines