Covid, In the UK it is mandatory to wear a mask at school. Israel: “Fourth dose over 60 seconds after 4 months of booster dose.” France meeting to assess basic services

Covid is not giving up its control in Europe and in the rest of the world, and many governments are preparing new measures and getting started. in a United kingdom – Where the Omicron variable is now dominant – Recorded in the last 24 hours 137,583 new cases From SARS Cove 2 infections and 73 deaths, down from 162,572 infections and 154 deaths the previous day, for a total of 13.2 million cases and nearly 149,000 victims. But 1,915 people were also hospitalized in the last 24 hours, The highest number since last February. Cases in Germany are decreasing, Where it was decided a month ago to close the unvaccinated.

In British secondary schools, compulsory masking is in place, and institutes, which will remain open despite the resurgence of the pandemic. Next week, all schools in the UK will reopen after the Christmas holidays, and so far England has been the only country with no mask requirement for students. On the other hand, teachers will be able to continue not to use it. The ruling will remain in effect until at least January 26. Meanwhile, unions have called for urgent measures to curb the spread of the virus, warning that national checks are at risk. The government announced that it will provide 7,000 air purification units for schools and universities.

The government also indicated that it is developing more details Contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are affected by severe staff shortages. In fact, the public sector is preparing for the absence of between 10% and 15% of employees, while the number of sick or isolated people is increasing. And 50% of Britain’s population received the third dose, while the country recorded a total of 149,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest toll in Europe after Russia.

In Israel, the authorities have warned about it A “storm” of injuries is hitting the country these days“We will probably see a doubling and then a doubling,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “there will be tens of thousands of cases every day.” It was echoed by the Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Asch, according to him, because of the wave associated with Omicron. Country can achieve herd immunity: but the ‘cost’ will be ‘a significant amount of infection’ And “it’s not what we want, we want it to happen as a result of vaccinating many people.” “We must be very careful in light of the experience of the past two years, we have seen people recovering and getting injured again,” Salman Al-Zarqa, from the government task force confirmed. Tel Aviv has given the green light for the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for more than 60 years after 4 months of recall, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced during a press conference.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castix will on Monday hold a meeting with ten ministers in his government to assess Omicron and how “Ensuring the continuity of essential public servicesThe source indicated that “hospitals, schools, public transport, administrations, the army, police stations and even companies operating in the energy sector” will be the sectors involved. This meeting will be attended by, among others, Ministers of Health Olivier Veran, Economy Bruno Le Maire, Interior Gerald Darmanin and Education Jean Michel Blanquer, Elizabeth Bourne’s work.Paris imposed on unvaccinated people coming from United States of America Self-isolation for 10 days under the supervision of the authorities. Those who do leave the US must already submit a negative test dating back no more than 48 hours and proof of vaccination, but the quarantine, so far, has lasted seven days without supervision. New cases of Covid-19 in France have exceeded the quota 200,000 for four consecutive daysWith the support of Omicron, while the government is pressing Parliament to pass a law allowing only those who have been vaccinated to enter places such as restaurants and cinemas.

German health authorities have reported 12,515 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 52.5% less than on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The infection rate in the past seven days was 222.7 cases per 100,000 people. But last Wednesday, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach admitted that there are difficulties in assessing the state of the epidemic due to the “inaccuracy” of data regarding the expansion of the Omicron variant in the country. Although the number of infections detected in recent days has decreased.