Biden extends his hand to Macron: ‘We were clumsy in submarines’

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes US President Joe Biden (L) prior to their meeting at the French Embassy at the Vatican in Rome on October 29, 2021 (Photo by Brendan Smyalofsky/AFP) (Photo by Brendan Smialofsky/AFP via Getty Images) )

US President Joe Biden arrived about an hour late at the headquarters of the French Embassy to the Holy See Via Bonaparte, where his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was waiting for him. The two heads of state shook hands during their meeting, which called for a “peace” between the two after the clash over the Oukos Agreement that caused France to lose major submarine orders with Australia.

“We must look to the future,” Macron said after shaking hands. Biden spoke of an “important clarification” with “our oldest and most loyal allies,” acknowledging that the United States was “clumsy” on the submarine affair. “I thought France had known for a long time that the agreement would not be respected,” he added.

Macron, who with Biden discussed a “strategic partnership between NATO and the European Union, for the European strategy in India, this meeting wants first and foremost to provide indispensable clarifying elements on European sovereignty and European defense in the face of global security,” said Macron. – The Pacific Ocean and our willingness to cooperate “in this matter. Macron also thanked Biden for his commitments on the Sahel. Among the topics on the agenda, the French president mentioned nuclear energy, renewables, space and technologies as well as climate, digital and health, which are fundamental to the G20 daily Saturday and Sunday He stressed the need to study “widespread cooperation” in the security sector, and not only in the Indo-Pacific.

As the two leaders posed an arm to the photographers, a reporter asked Biden if he had apologized. The US President replied: “To whom?” Then he added: “We have already spoken,” referring to Macron.