Cop26, the extraordinary speech by 95-year-old documentary filmmaker David Attenborough that has captured world leaders

“In my life, I have experienced a terrible decline. You can see in your life a wonderful recovery” On the stage of COP 26 in Glasgow, the great naturalist David Attenborough, 95, calls on world leaders to take on the fight against climate change “an opportunity to create a fairer world.” “You must do it not out of fear, but out of hope,” an industrial revolution powered by sustainable innovation must be launched, using “nature as an ally.” The documentary filmmaker asked is our world “going to the end,” saying he’s sure it can still be reversed, because “after all, we are the greatest problem solvers on the planet.” “It comes down to that,” he said. “People are alive now [e] Will the next generation look to this conference and think about one thing: has this number (the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere) stopped increasing and started decreasing due to the commitments made here? There is every reason to believe that the answer might be yes. Attenborough, who has written and presented the award-winning nature documentary series Life, is one of the most respected voices in the environmental movement, and began working with the BBC in 1952 and continues to make films, including Life on Our Planet on Netflix last year, focusing on the environmental devastation he has witnessed throughout his life.

00:06:38