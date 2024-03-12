Loredana Berti was hospitalized due to illness, and the show was postponed to Rome

Rome, March 11, 2024 – Sudden illness of Loredana Berti. The 73-year-old singer had to do so Recovery The show scheduled for tonight at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome has been postponed. “We feel really terrible but because of A Sudden abdominal pain Who requested tests at the facility, Loredana Berti will not be able to go on stage this evening. “We will update you soon,” she wrote what we read on the artist’s Instagram profile, where just a few hours before she scheduled an appointment with her fans, she said, “I can’t wait.”

“He had already been in Rome since yesterday and couldn't wait to get on stage in this city that has such a great crowd. We really did.” Reschedule the date Always at the Brancaccio Theater on May 15, 2024,” explains his crew on social media. The organizers announced that the tickets purchased will be valid for the new date (the one in the capital was the second leg of his journey “Statement Tour”, Mr. Dr.). Anyone unable to do so will be able to request a refund of the ticket no later than March 22, 2024 at the pre-sale where it was purchased.

Loredana Berti is fresh from participating in the recent Sanremo Festival, where she received an award for the (autobiographical) song “Pazza” with a critical acclaim named after her sister, Mia Martini.