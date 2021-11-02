Carol and Howard Baskin condemn Netflix

If the request for Carol NS Howard Baskin It will be accepted, Netflix will not be able to release tiger king 2 By the end of this month. The couple announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the operator in an effort to obtain a temporary restraining order. The goal is to prevent the release of the second season of Tiger King in a matter of weeks. According to a statement from the Baskins family, the series’ producers “are devoid of morals, integrity, and any interest in the welfare of the big cats.”

Carol and Howard Baskin explain their decision

The couple claims that the makers tiger king 2And Eric Goode and Rebecca Chiklin, they do not have the right to use the footage in any new episodes. “Our agreement to share with Goode and Chaiklin was expressly limited to the use of our footage in one documentary. Until giving them the benefit of the doubt that TK1 was a legitimate documentary, that was the limit of our agreement,” Howard said.

Then the latter added:We made it clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intention to participate in TK2. When Netflix released the official Tiger King 2 trailer last week, we were shocked to see that we’d be the main subject of the sequel and use the footage again without our permission. “ The lawsuit was filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Central District of Florida. Royal Goode Productions, LLC and Netflix are listed as defendants.

“While we can’t stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-key, brilliant and exciting programming, we believe we have the right to control the footage filmed on us under false pretenses.”The couple adds. “We like to think that most Americans would agree that we should have a right to protect our reputation.”. Let us then conclude: “This way I keep their word for the entertainment giants.” Netflix She released a trailer for Season 2 last week, which is currently slated to release on November 17.