Comments | The culture wars are dividing America

A law passed yesterday by Alabama, teachers should not Teaching “divisive concepts” on race, identity and sexuality and banning public funding for dai (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs in universities and public employment programs are the tip of the iceberg of years of polarized “culture wars”. America is now back in a heated election season.

Outside of America, all the attention is on the challenge between the two adults The old: Posing as a last-ditch effort to protect democracy, Biden and Trump say that in addition to vindictiveness and authoritarian turns, the only wall that can stop progress is what he defines as the left's awakened culture. According to him, radical, communist and deranged to spoil the greatness of America.

But beneath this brilliant fight, culture wars are being waged in many US states – abortion, academic freedom, family control over schools, censored books, backlash in favor of disadvantaged minorities (especially blacks) considered barriers to meritocracy. – These are profoundly changing the American social fabric. They will continue to do so even after Trump and Biden leave the scene.

They are complex phenomena with various manifestations (from excesses of people Maga and evangelical nationalism ranged between extreme progressives and demands for reparations for all blacks for the damage of slavery to the margins that separate sexuality from biological reality, making it a purely mental process, against the Supreme Court ruling.Affirmative action, decades of support for students of color) cannot be addressed in this column. But Alabama's law (deeper than that enacted by other states like Florida or Utah) exemplifies conservative America's reaction to protests against blacks killed by police (symbolically George Floyd) and long school lockdowns during the pandemic. The Democrats' statism is experienced by many conservatives as exaggerated. Interestingly, Biden's advantage among black voters has eroded in favor of Trump in all polls, despite the right-wing implementing an agenda that certainly does not favor African Americans. See also Emiliano and de Luca's attempt to "climb" the Democrats

