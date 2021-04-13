African Americans killed near Minneapolis: Police say accidental shooting

Status: 04/13/2021 12:43 am

The protests came after an African American was killed at a police checkpoint near Minneapolis. Now the police chief talked about an accident: the officer really wanted to use an electric shock gun.

Police say the assassination of a young African American in the center of Brooklyn was accidental. Accordingly, an officer misjudged his pistol for a taser. Minneapolis Suburban Police Chief Tim Cannon said police really wanted to use a stun gun, not a gun.

At a press conference, police released body game records of an attempt to arrest 20-year-old Donte Wright. You may hear the policewoman call you a “taser” several times, but then you will be shot with her service weapon. “That officer drew the gun instead of his taser,” Cannon said. He talked about an “accidental fire” and “tragic death”.

Call mom

Wright was stopped in his car Sunday for a traffic offense, police said. Authorities tried to arrest him because there was an arrest warrant against him. However, he got in his car. Then the dangerous shot was fired. The car is said to have continued to run before colliding with another vehicle.

Wright had called his mother Katie during the incident. “He was only 20 and did not deserve to be shot and killed this way,” he said as he rushed to the scene of the accident. “He said the police stopped him, and I asked why, because he said there were air fresheners in the rearview mirror,” the mother said. He was in the car with his girlfriend Wright. He was injured and taken to hospital.

Hundreds of people are protesting

Protests took place in the center of Brooklyn following Wright’s assassination. Despite the curfew order, several hundred protesters gathered Monday night in front of the local police station. They carried Black Lives Matter flags, jumped into police vehicles and walked the streets. In front of a police station, officers were stoned. About 20 stores were broken into, as explained by John Harrington, head of the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities in the Greater Minneapolis area have now issued a night curfew. The mayors of the neighboring cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul also declared a state of emergency.

Carolyn Imlaw, ARD Washington, Minneapolis on Protests Against Police Violence Night Magazine 00:08, April 13, 2021

Biden should be quiet

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden called for calm. “Peaceful protest is understandable,” he said. But violence is “absolutely not fair”. The president pointed out that the case would have to wait for a hearing.

The incident comes less than a year after George Floyd died violently at a police station in Minneapolis. Ten miles from the riot, the case of a white policeman who had been holding the African-American on his knees for nearly ten minutes continued. Floyd’s death sparked months of protests against racism and police brutality.

With information from Claudia Sare,

ARD-Studio Washington