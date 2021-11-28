Citizenship Income Card Issues: RDC is blocked To a large number of beneficiaries Palermo to Milan. Linee Pos Chi They don’t respond to payments Automated teller machines in Poste che Hold the cards (Join the TheWam . community and receive all news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

bleak picture Still can’t find an explanation.

No clarification yet nor from PosteAnd Nor by Inps Neither of the channels that Manage online payments.

A message has been posted on the application dedicated to the invitation to citizenship calm downwhich states:

«If it doesn’t charge you, don’t worry. There is temporary damage».

Some people had to do that Leave shopping in supermarkets, others are stuck in petrol pumps Because they can’t pay, others are still at post offices because of their card blockedATM.

Citizenship Income Paper Problems: Chaos Across Italy

Citizenship income, last hour INPS

Citizenship income card problems may not depend on Poste Italiane.

We have received reports of widespread damage to our POS lines. There is no official news yet from Visa or MasterCard, the most famous electronic payment circuit.

In the meantime, we have tried to contact the post office, which has not yet responded to the notice.

Inps hasn’t heard anything yet.

The problem is generalized but incomplete.

We have received reports of inefficiencies from Campania, Piedmont, Lombardy and Marche.

Alternatively, some readers from Sicily and Lazio did not report any particular problems with either withdrawals or payments.

Article under update