When and how is it paid?

Car tax 2022: when and how to pay it

Car tax: when should it be paid? After two years of extension and suspension, the normal collection mechanism is back, which stipulates monthly deadlines. Let’s see in the following article when and how the 2022 car tax is paid.

car tax: When do you have to pay it? From this year we are back to Normal Collection Mechanism After two years of waivers and extensions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let’s see in detail How to pay the stamp What are the The deadlines to be respected.

Car Tax 2022: When to Pay?

Regular renewal times for car tax by the last day of the following month. there for The dates under which the fees are to proceed from now on, depending on the month of the due date:

Deadline April 2022, Payment May 1 to 31, 2022;

Deadline May 2022, Payment June 1-30, 2022;

Deadline June 2022, Payment July 1 to 31, 2022;

Deadline July 2022, Payment August 1 to 31, 2022;

Deadline August 2022, Payment September 1-30, 2022;

Deadline September 2022, Payment October 1 to 31, 2022;

Deadline October 2022, Payment 1-30 November 2022;

Deadline November 2022, Payment December 1 to 31, 2022;

Deadline December 2022, Payment January 1 to 31, 2023.

Car Tax 2022: How to Pay

The car tax 2022 It can be paid in different ways, from the home or from the tobacco seller, or from the ACI office. Below is different Possibility to pay:

home banking

On the website of the revenue agency or at car dealerships through the PagoPa system.

Poste Italiane (online or through post offices);

Sisal and Lottomatica stores;

localization of the bank at a discount of 15% (valid only for some regions);

enabled automated teller machines;

on the ACI website through the PagoBollo service;

Through the IO app;

Through Satispay.

Let’s remember that they are exempt from payment: