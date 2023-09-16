CIA reveals name of second agent for Argo mission in Iran – Corriere.it

For the first time, the CIA has revealed the identity of a second officer who played a key role in a rescue mission in Iran in 1980, at the height of the revolution that led to the birth of the Islamic Republic. The process was to get him out of the country Six American diplomats disguised as a camera crew. The group was assisted by two CIA agents. The mission was so bold that it inspired Oscar-winning film Argon. Released in 2012, starring Ben Affleck.

The story is well known. With Canada’s help, two CIA officers and six American officials pretended to be watching One of the places to film a sci-fi movie called Argo. In the end, they were able to escape from the Iranian security services and board a ship bound for Zurich. Only the name of one of the agents is known so far. Disguise and forgery specialist Tony Mendez, who died in 2019, but the CIA has now also revealed the identity of the second officer. It’s about to Ed Johnson, expert in clandestine extractions, Also known as Mendez’s wife, Juna, who is also a secret agent, who sent him to BBC As a “highly skilled linguist”, Expert in creating forged documents. “He seemed to be a perfect fit for the job he was doing,” he said.

This was revealed on last September 14 episode of the podcast "The Langley Files", in which the CIA revealed previously unpublished details of the mission, provided by Johnson himself. According to what was said, the most difficult part of the process was Convince the diplomats that they will be able to deceive the Iranians And pass to the film crew. "These are people who are not trained to lie to authorities," Johnson said. The secret agent, who has extensive experience in the Middle East, speaks many languages, including Arabic, but not Persian, the official language in Iran. However, his German came in handy when he and Mendez met unwittingly, in front of the then-occupied American embassy.52 American citizens were taken hostage in 1979 (It would only be released in 1981, 444 days later). There, a German-speaking Iranian guard helped the two spies find a taxi to go to the Canadian embassy where the six diplomats had also taken refuge. "I have to thank the Iranians for being there The beacon that led us to the right place." Johnson said in an interview with the CIA.