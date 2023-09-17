Brazil, tourist plane crashes in the Amazon: 14 dead and no survivors

A light plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon forest, and authorities confirmed the killing of 14 people on board, all of them Brazilians.

The plane, an Embraer EMB-110 “Bandeirante”, had departed from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, to Barcelos, about 400 kilometers away, where tourists had booked a fishing trip, but it crashed shortly before landing in heavy rain. In a remote forest area.

The mayor of Barcelos, Edson Mendez, confirmed that there were fourteen people on board the plane, including two crew members, and there were no survivors.

Amazonas state governor Wilson Lima said that although initially suspected, there were no US citizens among the dead tourists, all of whom were Brazilian citizens like the crew members.

Amazonas State Security Minister Vinicius Almeida said in a press conference that the pilot of the small plane was approaching the city amid heavy rain, with poor visibility, and it appeared that he had inadvertently started landing in the middle of the runway. The plane ran off the runway and crashed, killing all 12 passengers and two crew members on board.

According to preliminary investigations, the passengers were all Brazilians who were traveling to the region to practice fishing.

“Our teams have been on site since the time of the incident to provide the necessary support,” Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X.