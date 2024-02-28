Chinese brand IM is preparing for Europe

He has broad shoulders – the name Psych It may not be well known in our region, but it is good to know that it is the largest Chinese manufacturer 5.02 million of cars produced In 2023. It is best known in Europe for the MG brand, which started making its way a few years ago. Now SAIC wants to make another leap in quality by importing its own products “Luxury brandwhich was founded in collaboration with e-commerce giant Alibaba and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech, which offers advanced cars with electric motors.

D. 2025 – I Brand In question is Iwhich stands for Intelligent Mobility, and ever since 2025 It will begin offering upcoming models in some European markets cutting edge Technologically and performance-wise. First the L6 and LS6 models will arrive, and then the L7.

Im L6 – La L6 (In the two pictures above) is a stringer Electric sedan Which promises to be a competitor to the Tesla Model 3. According to the manufacturer, it guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, with a range of 600 to 800 km. The value depends on the type Drums: It will actually be possible to choose between lithium-ion or alu solid state. the Im L6 It's based on the iO Origin architecture, which features an 875-volt electrical system, allowing the battery to charge up to 396 kW, which is higher than the 320 kW claimed for the Porsche Taycan.

In LS6 – the In LS6 (Pictured aboveIt is 490 cm long, 198 cm wide, 166 cm high, and has a wheelbase of 295 cm. It is equipped with a dual motor to generate current. Total 776 hp And 800 Newton meters of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.48 seconds. In China, the LS6 is priced at around €37,000 in China, making it a competitor to the Tesla Model Y.

IM L7 – L7 will also arrive after 2025 (Pictured above), which is one deluxe A coupe sedan, which is classified as a direct competitor to the Porsche Taycan. Lunga 510 cmIt has a width of 196 and a height of 148, with a wheelbase of 310 cm, and is available in China in three different versions. The top of the range is a dual motor with a power Total of 577 CV An autonomy of about 500 kilometers is guaranteed by one Drums From 90 kWh. Two other versions are also available; One 314 hp engine, 340 hp mid-engine, top speed 200 km/h).