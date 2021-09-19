Here are the ceilings

Beware of ATM withdrawals. There are actually limits that must be respected to avoid potential inconveniences. That’s what it is.

I Money It is not a guarantee of happiness but without a doubt it helps in solving a lot of problematic situations. From weekly shopping to bills, we often find ourselves having to put our hand in the wallet to buy the goods and services we desire. It is no coincidence, that this is exactly the way premium They often end up at the center of discussions of all kinds. If all this was not enough, there has been a constant change of these tools over the years.

A situation that also led to a gradual decline in the use of cash. Indeed, governments are increasingly trying to implement measures aimed at encouraging the use of electronic payment tools at the expense of Cash. It is precisely in this context that we invite you to pay maximum attention to ATM withdrawals, as there are some ceilings to be respectful. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

ATMs, beware of withdrawals: what limits must be respected

withdrawals from ATM They have now become an important instrument of financial control. In fact, various moves can end up getting the attention of the IRS, both if you withdraw too little, or if you withdraw too much compared to your earnings. It is therefore not surprising that such operations are seen as legitimate allies against tax evasion.

Proceeding from this premise, the central governments, several decades ago, began a gradual but continuous reduction in the amount of money in circulation. In this sense, playing a very important role is ceilings NS ATM withdrawal And the cards that are still subject to constant discounts.

Currently, the transaction limit between two account holders is equal to 1.999.99 €. From January 1, 2022, this limit to 999.99 euros. To these limits, we must then add Daily and monthly ceilings. The latter differs from one institution to another, as the tax authorities generally move to verify in the case of transactions exceeding 10 thousand euros per month.

Read also >>> Current account, how much money can you keep in the account without risk: what you need to know

Referring to the daily figures of some establishments, for example, we remind you that for Che Banca Maestro it is equal to 1500 EURWhile for Orange current account holders, it is equal to 4999 EUR. A clear demonstration of how a file works Maximum limits It may be completely different from one institution to another. Precisely for this reason, it is advisable to request information about your reference bank, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences.