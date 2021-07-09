Chievo Verona did not recognize the second division, and the club announced its appeal

First judgment on ratings Kovesuk about the inscriptions. The Supervisory Committee found critical issues in the documents it submitted Chievo Verona at B . series (in connection with the payment of debts) and in five other clubs of the second division.

CHIEVO submits an application

For her part, Chievo believes that she is in a good position, You have complied with all procedures e He has already announced that he will resume. You will have five days to try to comply A new Covisoc response will arrive on July 14.

The next day there will be the FIGC whose decision can be appealed to Coni Guarantee College. In the event of a negative result, the suspension of the previous decision can be requested from Lazio TAR.

Meanwhile, B’s regression hopes for CosenzaHe finished fourth from the bottom in the just-ended tournament. Other clubs, including Regiana, they reached third place from last in B, however, they want to clarify the financial situation of Calabrians.

IN SERIES C CASERTANA desperate case

In the third division, Casartana situation is desperate. The Campania region will already evaluate Plan B in the event of a final refusal to restart from the amateur tournament with a new sports title appointed by FIFA on the recommendation of the city’s mayor.