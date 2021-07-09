July 9, 2021

Chievo Verona did not recognize the second division, and the club announced its appeal

Mirabelle Hunt July 9, 2021 1 min read

First judgment on ratings Kovesuk about the inscriptions. The Supervisory Committee found critical issues in the documents it submitted Chievo Verona at B . series (in connection with the payment of debts) and in five other clubs of the second division.

CHIEVO submits an application

For her part, Chievo believes that she is in a good position, You have complied with all procedures e He has already announced that he will resume. You will have five days to try to comply A new Covisoc response will arrive on July 14.

The next day there will be the FIGC whose decision can be appealed to Coni Guarantee College. In the event of a negative result, the suspension of the previous decision can be requested from Lazio TAR.

Meanwhile, B’s regression hopes for CosenzaHe finished fourth from the bottom in the just-ended tournament. Other clubs, including Regiana, they reached third place from last in B, however, they want to clarify the financial situation of Calabrians.

IN SERIES C CASERTANA desperate case

In the third division, Casartana situation is desperate. The Campania region will already evaluate Plan B in the event of a final refusal to restart from the amateur tournament with a new sports title appointed by FIFA on the recommendation of the city’s mayor.

