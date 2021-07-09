Marina degli Arigai: USA and Spain in evidence at the 420 . World Championships

Great third day of racing at 420 World Championship Frica Rossa in progress Marina Degli Ariji with regulation Sanremo Yacht Club; Generous weather with westerly winds between 12 and 15 knots. 11 tests today for the 420 fleets of young sailors.

Fantastic day sailing at Marina degli Arigai with the wind that shrugged off the whims of the previous days, and allowed the racing committee to make up for lost time, with eleven days for all fleets divided over two regattas.

The wind, the great protagonist, was delayed a bit to enter in a stable fashion, initially at 6 knots of 240 degrees, and gradually increased, passing first to 12 consistent and then to 15 knots in recent tests, always from the west.

In the field of men and mixed, which we remember has room for them and is divided into two fleets, an act of strength for the American couple Statesman Woodworth climbing up the provisional standings thanks to the top three of the day. Behind them are Spaniards Flethes-Flethes, who don’t guess the 5-19 race – and close the day with a 1 and 4 lead, one point ahead of the Americans. The third was another American crew consisting of Michelle Kriegstein. The first of the mixed teams, the French Combet-Bunel, is very good at finishing the qualifying stage in fifth place overall.

On the women’s front, it was a day of honor for the Spanish couple Alister-Pirillo who ditched number 5 as the tournament’s worst result and closed out the rest of the day with two pole positions. They were succeeded by the French, Mariani Olive, and thus the American by Harcambe McNamara. Among the U-17 teams, the very strong Spaniard Hayarza-Hernandez, who held the overall first place, was followed by the pair Perello-Cardona, and in third place, the American pair of Freddie Parkin and Thomas Whidden. The latter has a heavy name in the sailing world which is followed here by his grandfather of the same name as a coach.

The 420 Fritssa Rossa World Championship 2021 It continues tomorrow with the males who will be divided into gold and silver fleets while continuing as normal for all the others until Saturday July 10, the day when the world title winners in the male and female mixed categories will come out. Male – mixed, female under 17 years old.