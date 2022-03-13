A hat-trick for Tottenham Conte

Manchester, UK) – With Great hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo He dragged Manchester United to success against him Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur player. A ball from a distance, an opportunistic goal and a great header. With three Jewels in his collection, the Portuguese talent allows United to achieve significant success in the rankings. Also victories for Liverpool (eighth in a row) against Brighton and Brentford Eriksen, who defeated Burnley.

Ronaldo’s Show: A hat-trick at Tottenham

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 thanks to the exceptional Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a hat-trick. The first spark of the race comes in the twelfth minute: Former Juventus player receives from unique From a distance of twenty-five meters he shoots a fireball that explodes under the intersection of the poles, making diving futile loris. Spurs reacted violently and seven minutes later Davies scored the equalizer, but it was called off due to an off goal. Racing is fun and balanced: Ronaldo fails to weaken Half an hour later, a central header was blocked by the opposing goalkeeper. At 34 minutes comes the equalizer for TottenhamHandball from Teles in the area and a penalty kick converted ken. Four minutes pass and Cristiano Ronaldo Puts United in front again, cashing in Sancho’s two-step pass. In the second half, the race was full of turns. After a long string of occasions, Conte’s men find a tie thanks to a lucky goal from Maguire. But the reaction of the hosts is furious: Ronaldo first touched the goal with a right-footed shot (which Lloris saved), and then in the 84th minute he stands aloft on a corner kick from Telles and scores a hat-trick. This is the last play for the Portuguese player, who left the field a minute later to be replaced by Lindelof. Spurs’ last effect is useless: it ends with a score of 3-2.

Manchester United – Tottenham 3-2, match report and statistics

Liverpool is unstoppable: 2-0 against Brighton

After qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Inter, a Liverpool Continuing her winning career in Premier League: in the rosary is valid for Twenty-ninth day Klopp’s team beat 2-0 Brighton Away from home, taking his eighth straight win and establishing himself in second place behind Manchester, two points away at 68 points. The Reds take the lead in 20 thanks Luis Diaz, who scored his second Premier League goal after arriving from Porto in January with a header from Matip’s long ball that mocked Sanchez on exit: the Brighton goalkeeper completely missed the time of the intervention, collapsing on the Colombian but without being able to stop it. In the opening of the second half, Trossard devoured the equalizer by kicking high in front of Alisson, Salah responded in the 57th minute by hitting the crossbar with a soft touch to climb over the goalkeeper. At 60′ Liverpool doubles: Handball in the Bassoma area On a shot from Mane and a penalty awarded by Dean: chill every breath Salah To beat Sanchez with a penalty with a goal 2-0: the 20th goal in the Egyptian League, which effectively closed the match before being substituted due to injury (a slight kick to the former Roma) by Jota. Also finds three points Brentford who wins in the final 2-0, Burnley. stent Tonyfirst when helping Eriksen Then on the penalty for the great victory in the key to salvation.

Brighton vs Liverpool 0-2, match report and statistics

