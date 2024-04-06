Chiara Ferragni, a fallen model among young people. Items from his brand at very low prices

Italian teenagers no longer consider Chiara Ferragni a successful model to inspire them: this is revealed by the exploratory survey conducted by Objective Effe, a women's empowerment project created by the University of Milan-Bicocca, which presented Effe Summer Camp, a free summer education camp for women's entrepreneurship and finance, which will be held in Milan. From 10 to 15 June 2024. Ferragni was one of the few entrepreneurs spontaneously cited by teenagers, along with Miuccia Prada, against a long list of male names, from Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg and Giorgio Armani. This confession was dropped after the Bandoro case, which led to the great impoverishment of women. “The world of ambition, which is one of the factors that influence the entrepreneurial orientation of young women.” But the influencer’s problems do not end here. The signs of the crisis are also clear in her stores.

Even Chiara Ferragni herself knows that there is now a before and after the Pandoro scandal and charity. The hemorrhage of followers on social media and the torrent of criticism ready to take on are just two of the many factors that make us think it won't be easy for the influencer to raise her head again. But to spot signs of declining consensus and interest among his supporters, all you have to do is enter his store in Rome, where clothing bearing his brand is sold at rock-bottom prices. The costs on offer at the temporary outlet that opened a few months ago on Via del Corso were reported by Repubblica. We're talking €29 for an oversized T-shirt, €39 for a ribbed top, and €59 for a dress. These are numbers that no one could have expected at one time.