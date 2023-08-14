Chaos Samardzic, last call tomorrow. Sensei, prices are going up and Fabian is back in the game. In Udine…

Tomorrow, a final contact is expected between Lazar’s entourage and Inter Samardzicinside or outside. However, what indicates the chances of the German wearing the Nerazzurri shirt this season is now somewhat weak. Hence the statements of agent Bibi ricewho did not come to terms with Stefano’s stay in Milan sensesToday more than ever, with great chances of being in the Inter Monza squad next Saturday. Meanwhile John Fabian He’s back at Simone Inzaghi’s disposal after negotiations with Udinese stalled, but it’s very likely he’ll be packing his bags soon. After all, the contract with Inter has been renewed and the companies interested in the young midfielder born in 2003 are still numerous, notably Genoa, Frosinone and Bologna, without excluding the confirmation of a move to Udine.

Precisely in Udine, Samardzic will now have to solve the problem, which, unless there is now an unexpected agreement with the nerazzurri, will return to black and white. It is clear that the relationship between the club and the player will never be the same and it is likely that after the initial phase on the sidelines of the project, the transfer will be worked on in January. From this point of view, there are already some agents moving to manage his situation, given that, as Sportitalia announced, his father Mladin, aware of the mess that had arisen, decided to entrust himself to a new professional.