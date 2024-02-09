When Italy and the USA will play, Water Polo World Cup 2024: time, program, TV

I Citybello He will play with him Round of 16 of the 2024 World Men's Water Polo Championship: Italy will return to the water Sunday 11 February at 5.00pm Italian time, in the last match of the day. A win would give the Azzurri victory Olympic pass.

Italy knows the name of its opponent: the team Third place in Group C will be the United StatesWho lost today to Serbia and was defeated by Montenegro, victorious over Japan. He will miss the match against the Azzurri United States Captain Ben HallockIneligible: USA with 12 men on the scoresheet.

Citybello match in Round of 16 of the 2024 World Men's Water Polo Championship It will be broadcast on He lives On Ray Sports HD, instead live feed It will be available on Rai Play, with all matches able to be seen on Eurovision Sport. there Live text coverage of the Italy match It will be available on OA Sport.

Doha 2024 World Cup calendar

Sunday 11 February

5.00 pm, round of 16 Italy-United State

Doha World Cup 2024 programme: How to follow it on TV and live broadcast

He lives: For the Settebello match on Rai Sport HD.

live feed: For the Settebello match on Rai Play, and for all matches on Eurovision Sport.

Live broadcast script: OA Sports.