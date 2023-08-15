WTA Cincinnati: defeat and victory for Italy. Hassan Kalinina and Venus Williams, and then the rain comes and blocks everything

First rainy and therefore difficult day at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati (United States, Saab), the last major tournament before the 2023 US Open which will take place from Monday, August 28th to Sunday, September 10th. In Ohio the weather was not so kind The feud allowed only five games and a block of the sixth (Between Haddad-Maia-Moshova, the challenge was stopped with a score of 3-2 and the Brazilian’s service). Everything else has been moved to tomorrow, including the match between Italian Martina Trevisan and American Bernarda Pera. Let’s find out everything that happened in the valid matches of the first round that took place today.

Bittersweet day for Italy: On the one hand, you can celebrate with victory over the qualifying debut of Jasmine Paolini, Good at beating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1, while on the other hand unfortunately she had to deal with it. eliminate Elisabette Cocciaretto, He was defeated by American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2. Now in the second round, Paulini (who before this tournament had reached the round of 16 at the Montreal Masters) will have to contest the winner of the match between Swiss Belinda Bencic (seeded No. 13) and Spain’s Carolina Buxa; But Stephens will face France’s Caroline Garcia (ranked No. 6).

Success in two groups for Ukrainian Anhelina Kalininawho was able to knock out the Chinese Lin Zhuo with a score of 6-3 and 7-5, while it took three parts, two hours and 6 minutes of play. To Russian Anastasia Potapova To beat the young Swiss (born in 2005!) Celine Nayef 1-6, 6-4, 7-5. Thanks to these successes, Kalinina and Potapova grabbed the pass to the round of 32, and now they will have to challenge Tunisia’s Anas Jabeur (No. 5 in the tournament) and one between Vondrousova and Siniakova.

A huge victory then for American wild card Venus Williams, Who defeated Russia’s Veronika Kudmitova 6-4, 7-5 and won the 16th one-on-one final between Zeng and Sasnovich. All told, it only lasted 26 minutes The sixth match of the day between Brazilian Beatrice Haddad Maya and Czech Karolina Moshova And then, on a score of 3-2 and service to South America, The rain came and blocked everything until the end of the first day.

Today’s results

WILLIAMS (USA) (WC) – V. Kudermetova (RU) (16) 6-4 7-5

a. Potapova (Russia) – C. Naif (Switzerland) (toilet) 1-6 6-4 7-5

Saint Stephens (USA) – E. Cocciaretto (ITA) 7-5 6-2

j. Paolini (ITA) (Q)– M. Kostyuk (UK) 6-2, 6-1

Haddad Maya (Brazil) (12) – K. Mochova (Czech Republic) 3-2 (serving Haddad Maya)

A. Kalinina (UK) – L. Zhu (CHN) 6-3 7-5

