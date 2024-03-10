Center right forward, boom “Chiga!” No one has a majority

Portugal moves to the right. According to the first opinion polls, the Socialist Party – which is in the government so far – exits the ballot boxes, assuming the role of the second force, behind the center-right coalition, while the extreme right-wing Chiga Party! Double (at least) your votes.

In the last consultation in 2022, these results were: M (center right) 31% Socialist Party 41% He's up!: 7%

Orthogue TVP RTP carried out its first seat allocation bid (again based on opinion polls). The image appears accordingly No party has an absolute majority (115 seats out of 230) To rule. In fact, none of the center-right parties have declared their willingness to form alliances with extremists in Chiga, especially left-wing groups.

Portuguese citizens were called today to vote in favour Renewal of ParliamentThis is only two years after the previous elections. Early voting is scheduled for later this Sunday The sudden resignation of Prime Minister Antonio Costa four months ago. The justices blocked it as part of an investigation into alleged government preferences for friendly entrepreneurs, only to correct that: The intercepted Costa was just the name of the Prime Minister.

It was too late: the government had already collapsed. Despite his good judgment, Costa decided to take the country to the vote, at the risk – which now appears to be a reality – of being outdone by his historic centre-right rivals.: Opinion polls show that the Democratic Alliance, the opposition coalition to his Socialist Party, is slightly ahead (33 percent versus 28 percent: two years ago it had finished 31 versus 41 percent).

However, neither party should be able to obtain a sufficient majority to rule.

Instead, a boom is expected He's up! (“It's just!”), Far-right party led by Andre Ventura Who two years ago received 7 percent of the votes. According to polls, this percentage should easily exceed double figures: polls put it at 16%.

The Portuguese elections are the last scheduled in the European Union before the vote in June on the renewal of the European Parliament.

