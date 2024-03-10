Two children disappeared with their father

The number of missing persons in France has risen to 7because of Floods That put the south of the country to the test for several days. According to what was reported by the news agency.Forget“, the last to disappear – in chronological order – will be Hydroelectric power station manager. Others join him Six people are missing. Among these there will also be Two kids.





A man has been missing since Saturday in San Martin de Valamas

Latest status update Missing It dates back to the late morning of Sunday, March 10. In fact, authorities reported that since Saturday evening no trace of a man had been found Saint Martin de Valamas,In Ardesh,V Southern France.

According to the news agencyForget', I Firefighter And the gendarmerie They had started Searches To find it again.





Moreover, the missing person appears to be, according to a gendarmerie source Hydroelectric power station manager French. This will be the seventh missing person, joining six others, including two children.





Six others are missing: there are also two children with their father

And also on the morning of Sunday, March 10 governorate He held a press conference in which he assessed the situation with others Missing persons.

I am Six in totalamong which there will also be Two kids: All score Scattered in the Gard regionin southern France, after it was Submerged by flood waters.

Maybe you might be interested More than 100 killed in monsoon floods in India: It is related to the Jamuna River that runs through New Delhi

Going into details, the governor spoke about A Car driver Who has been reported missing since Saturday evening Janier To which others are added Two people are missing in Godargis.





And then, they go out A father with his two children missing (Ages 4-13). According to what the governorate reported, they were going to overwhelm Deuce Around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Storm “Monica” in southern France

to'Weather alert orange It is still active in various departments of the country. The situation has been going on for days Southern France because of Floods It happened because Storm “Monica” Which also brings with it strong winds and rain.

Maybe you might be interested Flooding in Forli due to a storm in areas already affected by flooding: video of damage caused by the storm

It is among the most affected areas specifically Gard area (in Occitania), where is the Six people are missing What the authorities talked about.





Here, according to measurements made, more than 100 mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours alone.



