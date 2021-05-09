The Pope’s “Shock” on Cardinals: The Latest News in the Holy Palaces

Replacing it with a modes gesture can be a simple process, but there is more than one thing core: the last operation Reshape Equation of the Pope in chronological order For everyone Judicial procedures in the Vatican. The main modernity is one: cardinals and bishops, thanks to A. Motu Proprio Of the Pope he will be judged in the same manner as those who are neither cardinal nor bishop. Thus occurs a new vision of the situation of the great cardinals and bishops. Roles that are “normalized” in a sense.

In any case, it is a matter of the disappearance of a completely individual case. Someone will say another piece of church tradition is being questioned, but so be it. Before the appearance of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, when A. Basic (Or a bishop) who was tried in the Holy See on the basis of an accusation related to the criminal field, and was tried in an “atypical” court. Just because another Cardinal was seated at the head of the Supreme Court. Net from every possible consideration of the old Vatican rule of procedure now, it is possible to glimpse that Pope Francis chose another symbolic step (not much) to destabilize the curia of Rome, which in the meantime is preparing to reform an apostolic constitution. A comprehensive review of the therapeutic rationale is expected. Yet, however, the new Apostolic Constitution is only breezy. The C9 has been working for some time now.

Many of the main motivations expressed by the Holy Father to understand the equivalence of judicial procedures revolve around the concept of equality: According to the complex constitution Lumen Gentium – mentioned in Motu Proprio – In the church, all are called to holiness and have equal beautiful faith for the sake of God’s justice; In fact, there is true equality for everyone regarding the dignity and common work of all believers in building the body of Christ. There can be no, for the ruler’s dynasty, such a peculiar situation. Cardinals and bishops cannot be considered “different” in the face of justice. Upon close examination, there is no trivial sign. part ofa church.

However, there is a “but.” A limit that Bergoglio did not want to break. Canon Rosario Vitali Confine this change in this way: “ The supreme legislator, with Motu Proprio concerned, has equated – from a purely judicial point of view – the great bishops of all believers, adopting the principle of CIC can. 208, which states: ‘inter christifideles all […] In fact, equality in dignity and work. ” Basically, what the Pope said, that is, equality is a universal measure. However, what has not changed is the need for the approval of the Holy Father to initiate judgment. In short, when Peter’s successor chooses not to initiate the process, there is no possible exception. Today as at that time. Revolution yes, but softened by the rule of preserving the old tradition. Vital shows how there are actually two changes: One of them repeals Article 24 of the Central Criminal Court Law issued on March 16, 2020 regarding the judicial system, and the other amends Article 6 of the same law. And therefore “The supreme legislator adds a fourth to the three paragraphs of the article already in place, which is put forward from the court of last resort, which reserves the judgment on the cardinals and the bishops – outside the cases stipulated by law. 1405 §1 CIC – so that they are also subject to the judgment of the ordinary state court.” This is the issue of judgment before the Vatican Court.

All this – as mentioned – takes place in the context of waiting. Repair Apostolic ConstitutionAnd, although some of the comments received from the Holy See have reduced the scope of the changes that are about to be made, they can profoundly modify the therapeutic reasoning and hierarchical structure of the congregation. For example, the shrinking of the colleges attributed to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is whispered, while the State Secretariat could find more space to operate. So far they are assumptions or reconstructions, but it is evident that the Pope’s reform also began to involve “political” life in the higher sense within Leonin’s walls.