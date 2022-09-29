Cdm, the latest appointments in the Draghi government: Ministers Guerini and Di Maio promote six people at the last minute

Each legislature brings its own payments from assignments. And the six that were signed last night, September 28, in the Cabinet, may be the last package of “promotions.” Draghi governmentLook sideways because it comes after the clear result of the September 25 elections. To promote them FM Luigi Di Maio And the defense holder Lorenzo Guerini. President Farnesina requested and obtained “out-of-office placement for Minister Plenipotentiary Gabriella Gemma Antonita Biondi In the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic and the Office of Diplomatic Affairs and the appointment of the Minister Plenipotentiary Bruno Antonio Pasquino It is one of the duties of the head of diplomatic affairs of the Republic.” Two heavy appointments, in the highest fields of Italian public administration. Among other things, Pasquino – remember Truth and business -, was removed from his position by Di Maio, in December 2021, to let him go on to be director of Saipem accused Head of International Public Affairs. Pasquino will take over from Inigo Lambertini who will soon assume the position of Italian ambassador in London.

Four, however, were the investments requested by Guerini. As reported by Palazzo Chigi, the changes in defense Relates to the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant-General of a Division Admiral from the regular role of the Navy General Staff in permanent service. Giacinto Ottaviani; Promotion to the rank of Air General from the Air Brigade for the role of regular navigators in the Air Force Francesco dressed; Promotion to the rank of Admiral, Inspector, Chief Inspector, Admiral, Inspector, for the regular role of the Naval Military Commissions Corps Dario de Aquino Appointing him as director of the Central Defense Budget and Financial Affairs Office; Promotion to the rank of Admiral Inspector Senior Inspector Admiral Inspector for the regular role of the Naval Military Health Corps on permanent service Riccardo Guarducci“.

