Security Council votes against Moscow’s “referendum”

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Sept. 29 – Today (Friday) the UN Security Council will vote on a resolution condemning Russia’s “referendum” to annex different Ukrainian regions, a text that cannot be adopted due to Russia’s veto. truly. The meeting will take place at 3 pm (8 pm in Italy), before another scheduled discussion regarding leaks discovered on Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

This was announced by the French presidency of the Council.

During the first UN meeting on such “referendums” that the West denounced as “parody”, the United States announced on Tuesday that it would bring such a resolution to the negotiating table with Albania. “Condemning the false referendums, calling on member states not to recognize any adjustment to Ukraine’s status and forcing Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said. He added that if Russia used its veto “to protect itself, we will resort to the General Assembly to send an unequivocal message to Moscow.” If the Russian veto is not in doubt, it will be, above all, the position of China, which Westerners sometimes accuse of conciliation with Russia, which will be carefully examined. Officially neutral Beijing this week renewed its call for the territorial integrity of “all countries” to be respected. India’s position will also be closely watched. The two Asian countries abstained from the vote in February, in the wake of the Russian invasion, when Moscow vetoed a council resolution condemning its “aggression” against Ukraine. (Dealing).

