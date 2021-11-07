Cop26 and G20 are just a farce: do we have any idea how much carbon they produce?

Here we go again: After a short break due to Covid, the big political theater begins again, complete with cocktails, dinners and group photos, All neatly without a mask.

This time, however, the absurdity of the farce is clear: against the backdrop of a climate crisis that threatens to exterminate our species in the not-too-distant future, we meet in Rome for a G20 And in Glasgow, shortly after, for policeman 26. Planes, private jets and government planes, on which heads of government travel with their aides and the press, flew to Rome and then back to Glasgow before returning to their continent and nation. All COP26 participants joined this critical mass, many arriving on one of the 400 private jets that sent Glasgow Airport into disarray. Do we have any idea how much carbon dioxide the meeting in Rome and Glasgow produced?

By the way, it is impossible to find an answer, no one bothered to make a calculation, even very approximate, in this aspect. However, we must start from this useless waste to seriously talk about the climate.

One aspect of the climate problem that has never been discussed is political marketing at home and abroad: this consumes a lot of carbon. Joe Biden He landed in Rome on his Air Force One loaded with journalists and the supporting administration, including those carrying the nuclear suitcase that accompanies him everywhere. All of these were transported in a convoy of 85 carsMost of them are SUVs, and from the pictures they don’t look like electric cars but petrol or diesel cars. With this packet of carbon constantly being pulled, Biden went to the Pope to bless on what he would do to save humanity from climate catastrophe. Perhaps even His Holiness blessed him for it!

Meanwhile, at his home, the US president has allowed coal producers to continue mining fossils for as long as they capture the carbon dioxide emissions they produce. But which? Those related to extraction or all of them, including those produced by consumption? As always, these details are not mentioned. Nor do Americans know that there is currently no technology applied in the United States to capture the CO2 emitted from well-tested coal production that works. green advertising, And therefore. The truth is quite different: in the face of an energy crisis The cessation of coal use will be postponed This is a shame It will be concealed with the fig leaf “capturing” its deadly gases.

Biden announced before he left $1.75 trillion spending program For green energy and pollution control projects that he wants to vote on by Congress. The cost is $555 billion and will be produced as usual now by typing some keys on the keyboard of the US Treasury, but even this technology was never mentioned. Americans Are Convinced Their Taxes Will Pay For Going Green. With this announcement, Biden traveled to Europe without worrying about the carbon footprint he left behind.

Because G20 and Cop26 were not held in the same place To contain the carbon footprint? It would have been an important gesture to the world. But the Mario Draghi And for those who support him on both sides of the Atlantic, the image in front of the Trevi Fountain among his fellow political leaders is no longer comfortable with central bankers. The G-20 in Rome that produced nothing, A neutral statement where there is no obligation to do anything, to endorse the political position of the former coach who is now in fact a political figure. Italians love this image and the rest of the world loves it. The political marketing campaign worked very well, the costs in terms of carbon emissions were high, but it didn’t matter: no one noticed.

You can go to the list of marketing policies of other politicians, from Boris Johnson A Glasgow A Emmanuel Macron, who returned home after a trip to Scotland, but it wasn’t worth it. The most important is the lack of Russian President Vladimir Putin Based on Xi Jinping, respectively, a very large and consuming fossil energy producer, by both G20 and COP26: any agreement reached without them would be of little value.

If we continue like this, Ignore the evidence, feeds on political marketing hype and rejoices that climate is making a big CO2 fuss, then maybe we deserve climate change!