Chinese missile against the moon: when will the collision and what will happen – magazine

ROME, March 2, 2022 – The date of a rocket landing against the moon is approaching, March 4th. But what do we know? This is what astrophysicists established. ENAF Observatory in Loiano photographed Space rejection on February 7, which did not escape Cassini telescope. Work from the SST Space Surveillance OAS group, coordinated by Alberto Bozoni. The observers were on duty that night Albino Carbonani And the Roberto Gualande.

Loiano Observatory (Bologna)

Buzzoni He explains, “He definitely refused my place. We also noticed him years ago Oasis, the Italian body for coordinating and directing space observation activities, which is part of a European consortium. In addition to INAF, the group also includes ASI and Defense. At first it was attributed to a civilian mission, and then to the Chinese. But China has never confirmed.” However, there is evidence: the refusal “sprang from the ground precisely in the days of the Chinese expedition.” That is the task. Chang’e 5-T1 for 2014.

Mauro Miseruti, a solar physicist from INAF in Trieste, remains cautious. “Let’s call it space debris. The effect should be in hidden face from the moon near Hertzsprung pit, rate 9300 km per hour. The impact is expected to lead to a crater, the orbiting probe lunar reconnaissance vehicle NASA can send us pictures of the event.”

The mystery about space debris has been going on for years. Today, with the testimony of the Inaf media office, “iThe most likely candidate for this space debris appears to be the third stage of a Chinese rocket Long March 3C/G2, Which was used on October 23, 2014 to launch the Chang’e 5-T1 mission to the Moon. The purpose of this mission was just to experiment Technologies Return from a lunar mission, including return trajectory testing, aerodynamic design testing, heat shield protection, driving, navigation and control, as well as field testing of the lightweight, compact capsule recovery system. mission was complete success, But the booster used to enter the lunar transport orbit remained in orbit as space debris, until it was discovered as a suspected asteroid near Earth and then mistakenly identified as the second stage of Falcon 9.”