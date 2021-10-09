Usha, sensational video of a rescued agent in terrorism – foreign

Rome, 9 October 2021 – He saves by a miracle. Or better yet say it for the sake of his colleague. L ‘Agent Jessica McGrath Last October 3rd, at 5pm, she will not easily forget that she risked her life: a colleague dragged her and saved her from the path of an out-of-control vehicle. Everything was documented Video (Below), which is Police Cat City It spread on its social channels.

On Facebook, the department announced: “On October 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. Also, Officer Matthew Stewart is said to be assisting his colleague. Agents discussed the matter next to Agent McGraw’s vehicle, said a white passenger car driver traveling north of Highway 23 during the discussion. Losing control, Has passed the median Hit the left front side of the vehicle Agent McGraw’s on patrol “.

Stewart’s gesture is here, he saved not only himself but also his colleague by a quick reflex. “The impact of the car – the department explains – forced the talking agents to leave the side of the road and patrol fast. Agent Stewart ended up catching a glimpse of the vehicle coming towards them. Reaction in a moment Grab McGrath and pull her out of the path of the rotating patrol car. ”