“Brooklyn”, the film is based on the novel by Colm Tóibin

“BrooklynIt is a 2015 dramatic and emotional film, directed by director John Crowley and produced by Wildgaze Film, Parallel Film Productions, Irish Film Board and Item 7, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Colm Tóibín.

It was screened at major film festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the London Film Festival. The feature film was screened in Italy at the Turin Film Festival and was distributed theatrically by 20th Century Fox in 2016.

The Brooklyn Conspiracy (2015)

Set in 1950s Ireland, Brooklyn follows Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan), a young woman determined to immigrate to the United States in search of a better future.

After a long journey on the ship, the girl will land in New York and settle in Brooklyn, a place where she will find not only stable work, but also the love of Italian-American Tony Fiorello (Emory Cohen), whom she will secretly marry. .

In the novel as in the film, Ellis’s life in New York will be turned upside down by a sudden loss that will force her to return to Ireland. Back home, the girl will rediscover the customs and emotions of the past, and begin to develop uncertainty about her return to Brooklyn with Tony.

Success between literature and cinema

At the time of its publication, Brooklyn was widely appreciated by the British and American press, highlighting the author’s great ability to describe the heroes of triumphs with a special introspective depth.

In fact, Colm Tóibín’s work won Best Novel at the Costa Book Awards, was ranked in the top ten historical novels by the Observer in 2012 and ranked 51st in the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century. By The Guardian in 2019.

However, John Crowley’s feature film received three Academy Award nominations, winning Best Picture at the 2016 British Academy Film Awards and at the British Independent Film Awards for lead actress Saoirse Ronan’s performance in 2015.

Quote from the movie “Brooklyn” (2015)

The heart of Brooklyn is the story of a young woman’s growth path in search of her identity and independence, a concept well expressed by one of the film’s most important lines:

“Until one day the sun rises, you probably won’t notice it right away, its light will be dim and you’ll find yourself thinking of something or someone who has nothing to do with the past, someone who belongs only to you, and will understand that your life is there.” – Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan)

The viewer of “Brooklyn” will not only witness the narration of a love story that brings together the heroine of the novel with her lover and her family, but will also witness the story of a deep connection with the places in which the events take place.

So we can say that this quote sums up the meaning of “Brooklyn”: The place we relate to most is not necessarily our homeland, but the land where we decided to put down roots and build our lives.

