Emirates News Agency – Dubai Holding launches “Ticket to Goodness” to support women and children during Ramadan

DUBAI, April 15, 2022 (WAM) – Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company operating in the retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment sectors, has announced the launch of the “Ticket to the Best” campaign, a campaign launched through the company’s new minimalist platform. and an instant rewards program, Tickit.

Dubai Holding is committed to matching all ticket points earned during the Holy Month with funds to support the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC). The initiative is valid until May 12, 2022.

A Ticket for Good aims to support disadvantaged and vulnerable women and children in the organization, and reflects Dubai Holding’s ongoing commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the UAE in support of UN Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Huda Buhumaid, Head of Marketing at Dubai Holding, said: “Following the successful launch of Tickit last month, we are delighted to capitalize on the interest and enthusiasm that our new rewards program generated for such an important cause during the month. Tickit has been overwhelmed by the response due to its extreme ease of use in allowing For members to effortlessly earn rewards, this means that it also becomes easier for them to help others who need it most. Our customers are rewarded for doing so. They love it and we donate on their behalf. It’s that simple.”

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “Achieving gender equality for women and girls everywhere is vital and we are confident that the ‘Tickit for Good’ initiative will contribute to achieving this goal during Ramadan. Global efforts led To support the women and children who need our help after the pandemic is exacerbating social inequality between the vulnerable and the disadvantaged.”

Tickit can earn points at more than 500 brands and outlets in some of Dubai Holding’s top destinations, including Bluewaters, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, Hatta Resorts and Dubai Parks and Resorts. It can also be used to easily earn instant rewards at World Council in Global Village, Rove Hotels, Hill House Brasserie, The Duck Hawk, Seka Café, TIER Mobility and Washmen, among many others.

Shahram Shamsi, CEO of Merex Investment said: “Across City Walk, La Mer and The Beach, more than 160 restaurants, attractions, outlets, cafes and fashion brands accept Tickit today. Our customers are seamlessly using this new and exciting loyalty program. We are happy to support Tickit for Good to promote gender equality and support those in need during this blessed month.”

With Tickit, members can shop in-store or online with strategic partners like Azadea via Azadea.com or at brands like Decathlon, Virgin Megastore, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Boggi, Deichmann, Calzedonia, Missguided, Salsa Jeans, Sunglass Hut and many more else .

Translated by: Mina Samir Fouka.

