Both England and USA qualified for the round of 16. Qatar beat Iran & Wales in 2022

The third and final day of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar England beat Wales 3-0 and qualify for the Round of 16 to face Senegal. Good too USA beat Iran 1-0 A balanced game with no big emotions on the pitch: Stars and Stripes take on Holland.

Pulisic gives the U.S. eighth place, with Iran out. Messages in favor of Iranian women and fair play in the stands

Pulisic’s goal in the 38th minute of the first half sent the U.S. into the second round of the World Cup in Qatar, upsetting Iran. The Americans, who finished Group B in second place behind England, continue their journey in Qatar 2022: next Saturday, in the first round of 16, they will face Group A winners the Netherlands. Ahead of the much-anticipated first leg of the World Cup, however, there was more than just talk about football. The poor relations between Iran and the United States cannot be given otherwise. Hours earlier, CNN reported that families of players on the Iranian national soccer team had been threatened with “arrest and torture if the players do not behave before the match against the United States.”

Thus, as happened in the game against Wales and unlike the debut against England, the Iranian players sang, or rather whispered, their anthem. However, Asmoun shut up the star. Many t-shirts lined up in Doha’s Al Thumama stadium in support of the Iranian women’s protest, but Persian and American fans also sat in support of their teams under the banner of fair play. On the other side of the world, on the other side, on the lawn of the White House, at the same moments, a sign appeared with the inscription: “Force USA! We are all with you!”. And a photo of the sign was retweeted by President Joe Biden and the first lady on Twitter: “We believe we can win!”. Hope is good. The importance of the stakes and the “political” weight of a match cannot be underestimated and has certainly affected both teams.

After a good performance against Wales, Iran were denied a chance to progress. Azmoun, who is very lonely, and Taremi, the other star, are never dangerous. The USA were the better side as they began to grind the game out from midway through the first half, thanks to the efforts of McKenney, Test in midfield and on the right wing. The opening goal was created precisely in the Juventus-Milan mold: McKenney launched for Test, who headed in and presented the golden ball to Pulisic, who easily grabbed it to make it 1-0. A goal that cost him dearly: The 24-year-old Chelsea striker was forced to stay in the dressing room at half-time after colliding with goalkeeper Beirenwand. Weah also did well in the first 45 minutes: a goal was disallowed in the seventh minute of extra time for a millimeter offside by George’s son. Back on the field, Iranian coach Queiroz tried to shake up his team, not allowing a sluggish Azmoun to return and Kodos was replaced. The attacker worried the Americans on two occasions, first with a header in the 7th minute and then with a foot, equalizing almost 12 minutes later. Almost nothing, if not protesting in the ninth minute of extra time when an alleged penalty foul on Taremi. In the end, the party is American, tears (not so bitter) Iranian.



World Cup: Wales beat England 3-0 to reach round of 16. Double Rashford and Foden line up the Welshmen who greet Qatar

England beat Wales 3-0 in the United Kingdom derby to secure a place in the round of 16, where they face Senegal on Sunday, while Bale and his teammates were eliminated. The match was decided in the second half by Rashford’s brace and Foden’s goal, but Harry Kane was yet to add an assist to put the match away with the decisive goal. The rivalry between Wales and England has been going on for 143 years at the World Cup. This will be the 104th meeting between the two teams as qualification for the Round of 16 of the World Cup is at stake. Page switched tactical sides and launched the trident formed by Bale, Moore and James from the first minute; Wilson has preferred Ramsey and Allen in the midfield alongside a confirmed Ampadu, while the defensive Mepham-Rodden central pairing is in front of Ward, replacing the suspended Hennessy.

Southgate introduced Walker in defense for Trippier, and Henderson proposed a three-man midfield with Rice and Bellingham; Chances in the first minute for Rashford and Foden on the bench for Mount, Sterling and Saka and confirmed Kane sides. Both teams got off to a decent start. England went close in the 10th minute: Rashford shot past Ward just inside the area. 15′ Foden tries but his shot goes wide. Rashford tried again in the 24th minute, his shot from the edge hitting Williams with full force, who was forced off the field ten minutes later. England attack as Wales struggle to reach half-century The first half was a monologue from the Three Lions national team, though Rushford and Foden failed to score despite repeated attempts. In the first half, Wales tried in the 50th minute, but Allen’s shot was too wide. The first half of the game ends 0-0, but the difference in values ​​on the field is evident both on the field and in the game of the English mistress.

Captain Gareth Bale’s performance was lackluster, so Page replaced him with Johnson in the second half. England took the lead early in the second half: Rashford beat Ward directly from a free kick. Ball in the center and two minutes later comes the double again, this time by Foden. A one-two sparked Wales as Moore’s shot from distance was deflected into his own goal by Maguire in the 10th minute, before Pickford deflected it for a corner to force extra-time. England’s trio came on in the 23rd minute and were again signed by Marcus Rashford, but Ward once again made no mistake. Bellingham go as close as 4-0 in the 30′, but this time the Dragons’ goalkeeper makes no mistake. Wales behaved proudly and tried to threaten on two late occasions but to no avail. Prince William’s Derby belongs to England again.