Referendum on euthanasia reaches 500,000 signatures – Politics

August 16, 2021

Referendum on euthanasia reaches 500,000 signatures

August 16, 2021

More than 500,000 people have signed the referendum to legalize euthanasia, with more than 70,000 signatures collected online. To make it official, Philomina Gallo and Marco Cappado, on behalf of the committee promoting the legal euthanasia referendum and the Luka Casconi Association.
“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the thousands of volunteers who have dedicated a portion of their vacation to providing the public service to exercise the right to vote – they say – and we would like to underline that the collection of signatures naturally continues to be even more powerful. The goal is to collect at least 750,000 by September 30th.

“There is a stimulus for a new form of eugenics: those who are not born healthy should not be born. Along with this there is a new health concept that those who are born unhealthy should die for. This is euthanasia. This is a dangerous instruction that poisons culture. . “An important concept of life is gradually linked to the sensitivity of the majority, on the basis of which a youthful and healthy concept does not correspond to a particular concept of well-being and health.”

