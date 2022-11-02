November 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Borsa Italiana, commenting on the session of November 2, 2022

Borsa Italiana, commenting on the session of November 2, 2022

Karen Hines November 2, 2022 2 min read

Waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decisions on monetary policy. Banca MPS is confirmed in negative territory. Telecom Italia TIM’s positive trend continues

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the record of the main European financial markets Partial differencesawaiting the Federal Reserve’s decisions on monetary policy.

at 15.20 FTSEMib It rose by 0.09% at 22,817 points, after it fluctuated between the lowest level at 22.778 points and the highest level at 22.970 points. At the same time FTSE Italia all participated It rose by 0.06%. On the other hand, there is a minus sign for FTSE Italia medium hat (-0.17%) for The star of FTSE Italia (-0.15%).

The Bitcoin It remains around 20,500 dollars (about 20,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread It touched 215 pips, with BTP’s 10-year yield returning 4.3%.

L ‘euro It fluctuates around $0.99.

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena Confirmed in negative territory (-1.71% to €1.9682). The auction of unexecuted rights related to the €2.5 billion capital increase continues.

The positive trend of Telecom Italia TIMAfter the sharp rise in the previous session. A . phone company records address advance 0.86% to 0.2101 euros.

sales on Ferrari (from -2.01% to 195.1 euros). The galloping horse has informed me Financial results for the first nine months of 2022, a period that ended with a sharp improvement in revenue and profitability, even if margins narrowed. Based on the results obtained in the period under review, Ferrari’s management has once again revised the financial estimates for 2022 with an increase.

See also  What do you do now to return to all functions

bad performance for prismian (-3.43%) H Saipem (-3.08%).


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Telepass, you can never use it like this again: motorists at the station

November 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In November, a new €150 bonus: this is | News

November 2, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Elon Musk negotiated with Stephen King over the cost of the ‘blue check’ on Twitter

November 1, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

4 min read

Lombardy, Leticia Moratti resigns from the regional council

November 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Borsa Italiana, commenting on the session of November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Isola dei Famosi, the first name in the competition for the new edition!

November 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Energy, Noble Parisi wand: “It’s stupid to have the sun and think about nuclear energy”

November 2, 2022 Karen Hines