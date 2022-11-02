If you have this car, you are in trouble, sell it immediately: it always breaks down after a few kilometers | In Italy they have a lot

When we are faced with the choice of buying a car, there are a lot of doubts that arise before buying. But perhaps the biggest one has to do with the actual quality of the product we’re spending money on, which usually isn’t a bit much for a machine.

Realizing models that are more mechanically resistant and that maintain efficiency even after years of purchase can save us a lot of money in the long run, because we will avoid the whole gamut of costs associated with constant visits to a reliable mechanic.

In fact, expenses related to repairs after those for fuel are the most expensive for all motorists. According to an analysis by CarGarantie (insurance company), in 2019, there was a significant increase in payments made by motorists to mechanics, compared to the previous year. We’re talking about increases of around 5% with consumers seeing their annual expenses for repairs rise from €527 to €551, an increase of €24 from 2018.

The most damaged component of various types is the engine. After engine repairs, the most expensive repairs are those to the fuel system, transmission, electrical system and finally to the air conditioning system. But there are some makes and models of cars that are more susceptible than others to damage of all kinds, let’s see them together.

What are the most failed models?

The survey conducted by ADAC, Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club, of 132 car models belonging to 22 different brands, analyzed which of these cars was the most reliable, from 2012 to 2019, and on the other hand also the least reliable. . The final ranking showed that there are (46) models that are very solid in terms of mechanics, but only 5, on the contrary, have suffered numerous damages during the said period.

Research from the German Automobile Club has compiled a very detailed statistical analysis, which can be consulted online at any time on their federation website, with all model series evaluated, alphabetized and broken down by vehicle classes. A real convenience for those who are thinking of buying. But what are the least reliable models?

We find for the period from 2015 to 2017 models such as Opel Encina Bean, Seat Al Hamra from 2014 to 2016, Volkswagen Sharan from 2012 to 2015, the first Hyundai i20 from 2012 to 2014 and Renault Clio in 2014 and 2015, Kia Ceed, Ford S-Max and Peugeot 308 in 2012, Toyota Scenic and Renault Megane in 2017 , Smart for 4 in 2015 and 2016. For 2019, the last year of analysis, the highest incidence of malfunctions was recorded on Toyota Corolla, Toyota CHR, Ford Transit and Opel Ensina models.