Borsa Italiana, commenting on the session of November 14, 2022

The FTSEMib index recorded its seventh consecutive rise. Securities oscillate in the banking sector. Enel leads the rise in utilities.

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week Advance more than half a percentage point: The FTSEMib index recorded its seventh consecutive rise. Highlight Placing the eighteenth tranche of Italian BTPExpires in November 2028.

It’s 16.30 FTSEMib It rose 0.71% to 24,630 points, after it fluctuated between a minimum of 24,512 points and a maximum of 24,725 points. At the same time FTSE Italia all participated He got 0.63%. opposite direction to FTSE Italia medium hat (-0.22%) and for The star of FTSE Italia (+0.19%).

The Bitcoin It fell to $16,500 after hitting an intraday low of $1,807.

The BTP-Bund spread Still below 205 pips, with a ten-year BTP yield of over 4.15%.

L ‘euro It is back above $1.03.

Stocks swing in the banking sector.

The BancoBPM It records an increase of 0.23% to 3,082 euros.

also plus sign for UniCredit (+0.73% to €12,894).

The performance of the Atlantia (+1.1% up to €22.99). At the end of the Schema Alfa-promoted full voluntary offer of ownership of the infrastructure, the offeror announced that 447,982,714 shares had been offered in Atlantia, equivalent to 54.249% of the share capital; Thus, Schema Alfa will own 721,323,714 shares, representing 87.35% of Atlantia’s share capital. Subject to the fulfillment of the remaining conditions of the offer, the conditions will be reopened for another period of five trading days, i.e. for the sessions of November 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2022.

A2A (+2.46%) is driving the rise in utilities.

In FTSEMib, increases in Saipem (+4.12%) e Leonardo (+3.95%).



