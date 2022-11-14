Amazon, layoffs on the horizon: According to The New York Times Magazine, 10,000 job cuts

Amazon is considering cutting about 10,000 jobs. The New York Times reported that Under which layoffs could begin as early as this week. And the newspaper stated, quoting sources close to the file, that the cuts will focus on the hardware sector, including the Alexa voice assistant, as well as in the retail and human resources department. The company declined to comment on the indiscretion, with The New York Times writing that the total number of layoffs “remains volatile.” But if it stayed around 10,000, it would represent about 3% of Amazon’s employees, just under 1% of the global workforce of more than 1.5 million people, including hourly workers.

Discounts last months

In recent months, Amazon has either closed down or reduced a number of its stores Initiatives, including Amazon Care, a primary and urgent care health service that has failed to scale up enough clients. Races are also over for Scout, the refrigerator-sized home delivery robot that employs 400 people, and Fabric.com, which has sold sewing supplies for three decades. From April to September, the company cut staff by nearly 80,000, primarily by cutting hourly staff. In September, Amazon halted hiring for several smaller teams. In October, it let go of more than 10,000 job vacancies in its core retail business. Finally, two weeks ago, I froze hiring across the group, including the cloud computing division, for the next few months.