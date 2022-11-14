November 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amazon, layoffs on the horizon: According to The New York Times Magazine, 10,000 job cuts

Amazon, layoffs on the horizon: According to The New York Times Magazine, 10,000 job cuts

Karen Hines November 15, 2022 1 min read

Amazon is considering cutting about 10,000 jobs. The New York Times reported that Under which layoffs could begin as early as this week. And the newspaper stated, quoting sources close to the file, that the cuts will focus on the hardware sector, including the Alexa voice assistant, as well as in the retail and human resources department. The company declined to comment on the indiscretion, with The New York Times writing that the total number of layoffs “remains volatile.” But if it stayed around 10,000, it would represent about 3% of Amazon’s employees, just under 1% of the global workforce of more than 1.5 million people, including hourly workers.

Discounts last months

In recent months, Amazon has either closed down or reduced a number of its stores Initiatives, including Amazon Care, a primary and urgent care health service that has failed to scale up enough clients. Races are also over for Scout, the refrigerator-sized home delivery robot that employs 400 people, and Fabric.com, which has sold sewing supplies for three decades. From April to September, the company cut staff by nearly 80,000, primarily by cutting hourly staff. In September, Amazon halted hiring for several smaller teams. In October, it let go of more than 10,000 job vacancies in its core retail business. Finally, two weeks ago, I froze hiring across the group, including the cloud computing division, for the next few months.

See also  How to increase the amount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Borsa Italiana, commenting on the session of November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The mall is closed at the end of the year?

November 14, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Pensions: Work is underway on incentives for those who postpone their exit

November 14, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Amazon, layoffs on the horizon: According to The New York Times Magazine, 10,000 job cuts

November 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Poll silences do-gooders: even those who vote Pd want pressure on immigrants

November 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Guillermo Mariotto is a peasant, Matano beat him up

November 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Severe turbulence on the road, watch out for the next few hours until Wednesday, details » ILMETEO.it

November 15, 2022 Karen Hines