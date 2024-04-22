Borgonzoni visits Los Angeles: “I support Italy, which makes cinema”

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Lucia Borgonzoni Returns to the United States. A year after her first trip to Meloni's cabinet, the senator arrived in Los Angeles again. A visit that adds another piece to the already fruitful process of comparison between Italian and American operators in the cinematic and audiovisual system. The goal is to further strengthen relations with the aim of opening new opportunities for cooperation and development.

“After months of encouraging goals and successes, Italian cinema – comments Undersecretary Borgonzoni – is in the spotlight of the world. We must make the most of this exceptional season. We will showcase our strengths, supported by the tools established by the government for the growth of this sector. Topics of discussion will be tax relief The new one designed by the Ministry of Culture to improve the audiovisual system and the titles that will be present in cinemas this summer.

The program of Undersecretary Borgonzoni's visit to Los Angeles includes a series of meetings with leaders of entertainment giants and producers. Tomorrow, Sunday, March 10, will be the 2024 Academy Awards. “Getting into the top five – stresses Borgonzoni – is already a great success, given the comparison with titles that had very strong distributors. Fingers crossed for I'm the captain By Matteo Garrone.”

Meetings with American cinema and audio-visual equipment operators will continue even after the Undersecretary returns to Italy.