March 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Loredana Berti was hospitalized after falling ill: the latest news on her condition

Loredana Berti was hospitalized after falling ill: the latest news on her condition

Lorelei Reese March 12, 2024 1 min read

After illness forced her to cancel the concert scheduled in Rome on March 11. Loredana Berti She was admitted to hospital. According to sources close to the artist. The singer will be in stable conditions that do not seem to cause any particular concerns.

Bertie73 years old, accused A “sudden abdominal pain” Which forced it to stop its activity: already last year, The singer had undergone sudden surgery in the abdominal area, which forced her to cancel the tour. However, the course of surgery was very fast.

(I forget)

Doctors are currently continuing their investigations: Recovery times are not yet known. There is also no news of a continuation Statement tour“We are truly horrified – we read in the statement issued after his admission to the hospital by his staff – but due to sudden abdominal pain that required examinations at the facility, Loredana Berti She will not be able to go on stage, and she is currently in the hospital for tests. We will update you soon.”

The singer was already in Rome and “can't wait to get on stage in this city that has such a great crowd.”

See also  Madonna "gay"? On TikTok a discord video. Fans: "We're watching the story"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Loredana Berti was hospitalized due to illness, and the show was postponed to Rome

March 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

Giorgio Forte talks about his experience at Disneyland Paris

March 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“an experience”. Charlotte's hair and the rocks and those details that don't add up

March 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Loredana Berti was hospitalized after falling ill: the latest news on her condition

March 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Researchers: We are in a new climate era that will last at least 50 thousand years

March 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dragon's Dogma 2 has time-limited side quests, and the game recommends caution

March 12, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The most beautiful little spring trips, breathtaking adventures – SiViaggia

March 12, 2024 Samson Paul