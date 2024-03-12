Loredana Berti was hospitalized after falling ill: the latest news on her condition

After illness forced her to cancel the concert scheduled in Rome on March 11. Loredana Berti She was admitted to hospital. According to sources close to the artist. The singer will be in stable conditions that do not seem to cause any particular concerns.

Bertie73 years old, accused A “sudden abdominal pain” Which forced it to stop its activity: already last year, The singer had undergone sudden surgery in the abdominal area, which forced her to cancel the tour. However, the course of surgery was very fast.

Doctors are currently continuing their investigations: Recovery times are not yet known. There is also no news of a continuation Statement tour“We are truly horrified – we read in the statement issued after his admission to the hospital by his staff – but due to sudden abdominal pain that required examinations at the facility, Loredana Berti She will not be able to go on stage, and she is currently in the hospital for tests. We will update you soon.”

The singer was already in Rome and “can't wait to get on stage in this city that has such a great crowd.”